Indonesia’s decision to reopen sea sand export will lead to blue carbon crisis, destroy marine ecosystems -think tank

The Indonesian government’s decision to reopen sea sand export is likely to plunge the Southeast Asian nation into a blue carbon crisis, and harm its marine biodiversity, a report released this week has warned.

Indonesia, which is estimated to possess around 17% of the world’s blue carbon, banned sea sand exports in 2003 to restrain illegal sand mining. However, almost two decades later, the government under President Joko Widodo overturned the policy, citing benefits to the country’s economic revenues.

The government decided to relax sea sand export restrictions, an action which has garnered severe criticism over the past few months from academics, environmental activists, and coastal communities.

Sea sand is used as a raw material for construction. With the rapid urbanisation in developing nations, demand for sand has boomed in recent years, leading to an increase in sand mining.

According to a study conducted by Jakarta-based Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS), although sea sand exports are expected to provide economic benefits, they also have environmental implications.

“This study provides a response to various government claims that sea sand exports will increase economic benefits and state revenues … the claims turned out to be excessive,” said Nailul Huda, economic director of Celios.

Moreover, the policy could lead to an irreparable destruction of marine ecosystems, increase coastal erosion, damage coral reefs, and cause the loss of marine biodiversity, the think tank said in a statement.

Although sea sand export entrepreneurs make a profit, the fishing sector has experienced losses, Huda added.

The study also showed that with an increase in sea sand exports came a decline in fisheries production, which eventually resulted in a fall in employment for fishermen.

“There is no correlation between sea sand exports and competitive economic growth. Sea sand mining model with suction vessels and barge transportation also tends to be capital intensive rather than labour intensive,” said Bhima Yudhistira, executive director of Celios.

“In fact, it is estimated that Indonesia has the potential for 17% of the world’s total blue carbon, equivalent to 3.4 gigatonnes. This is in line with the government’s target, which wants to optimise carbon credits of $65 billion,” Yudhistira noted.

Sustainable coastal and marine development is much more profitable than the practice of exporting sea sand, which damages the blue economy ecosystem, he added.

WHOSE GAIN?

Indonesia roughly 48% of the world’s mangroves, according to estimates. These help mitigate climate change, however, around 1-2% of these mangroves are lost or degraded each year, according to the Global Mangrove Alliance.

Last month, a South Korean national was arrested by Indonesian authorities for illegal sand mining in a protected mangrove forest in the West Sulawesi province, Mongabay reported.

Sand mining, which is practiced by numerous communities across Indonesia, can create local jobs, but mining at a greater scale has also led to corruption, the media outlet added.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is planning to incorporate its marine sector in the second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) – becoming only the sixth country to do so – which it is preparing to submit to the UNFCCC before COP29 in November.

However, due to the reopening of sea sand exports, it will be difficult for the government to meet its emissions reduction targets, according to Yudhistira.

“It is impossible to ambitiously pursue carbon credits while simultaneously implementing policies that inflict damage upon the seas and coast,” he said, as reported by Indonesian daily Koran Tempo.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Celios has recommended repealing the existing policies, to protect coastal ecosystems and livelihoods of local fishermen, arguing it would yield far greater benefits than the practice of sea sand export, which damages the blue economic ecosystem.

It has urged the government to stop the entire process of issuing sea sand mining permits for both domestic and export purposes, and suggested restoration of marine ecosystems damaged by water pollution, mangrove deforestation, coral reef damage, and coastal reclamation.

Lastly, Celios has recommended exploring the potential of restoration activities such as processing of value-added fishery products, seaweed cultivation, and coastal-based ecotourism.

By Nikita Pandey – nikita@carbon-pulse.com