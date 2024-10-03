Employers’ group urges EU to ‘reconsider’ phase out of free ETS allowances
Published 11:33 on October 3, 2024 / Last updated at 11:33 on October 3, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
BusinessEurope, an umbrella group representing national employer’s organisations, has called on policymakers to “reconsider” the planned phase out of free allowances under the EU’s Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), saying Europe should “be prepared” in case its new carbon border tariff scheme fails to deliver.
BusinessEurope, an umbrella group representing national employer’s organisations, has called on policymakers to “reconsider” the planned phase out of free allowances under the EU’s Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), saying Europe should “be prepared” in case its new carbon border tariff scheme fails to deliver.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.