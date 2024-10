Large-scale Illinois CO2 injection well pauses operations following EPA violation

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

A large-scale CO2 well in Illinois has paused injection for two weeks as operators diagnose an underground leak that resulted in a permit violation notice from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in August, according to documents shared with Carbon Pulse.