EU to table 2040 climate target plan ‘very early’ next year, official says
Published 15:10 on October 2, 2024 / Last updated at 15:28 on October 2, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission is preparing to put forward its legislative proposal for a 2040 climate target “very early” in 2025, an official has said, suggesting the EU could be ready to submit its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in time for the UN's February deadline.
The European Commission is preparing to put forward its legislative proposal for a 2040 climate target “very early” in 2025, an official has said, suggesting the EU could be ready to submit its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in time for the UN's February deadline.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.