EU bows to pressure to delay its anti-deforestation law by one year
Published 15:04 on October 2, 2024 / Last updated at 15:04 on October 2, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Nature-based
The European Commission is moving to postpone its regulation against deforestation by one year, in an attempt to please international partners who repeatedly expressed worries about the impacts of the law on supply chains, it announced on Wednesday.
