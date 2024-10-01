BRIEFING: Carmakers look at carbon removal credits while awaiting clarity on Scope 3 emissions
Published 14:04 on October 1, 2024 / Last updated at 14:05 on October 1, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
An automotive company is encouraging its suppliers to buy removal credits that meet a defined set of criteria, as it awaits further clarity from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) on whether carbon removals will be allowed to meet Scope 3 emissions.
An automotive company is encouraging its suppliers to buy removal credits that meet a defined set of criteria, as it awaits further clarity from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) on whether carbon removals will be allowed to meet Scope 3 emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.