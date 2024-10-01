Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:29 on October 1, 2024 / Last updated at 12:29 on October 1, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices fell for a third day on Tuesday morning, weighed down by a growing focus on fundamentals among market participants, weaker energy markets and an increase in spread trading as traders moved more positions into the December 2025 contract.
