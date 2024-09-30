Saudi firm to launch voluntary carbon exchange at COP29 -media
Published 17:31 on September 30, 2024 / Last updated at 17:31 on September 30, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A state-backed Saudi company created to scale up the voluntary carbon market (VCM) in developing countries will launch a trading platform at COP29 and seek to integrate regional markets, local media has reported.
A state-backed Saudi company created to scale up the voluntary carbon market (VCM) in developing countries will launch a trading platform at COP29 and seek to integrate regional markets, local media has reported.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.