Singapore, Ghana issue first call for Article 6 projects
Published 15:36 on September 30, 2024 / Last updated at 15:36 on September 30, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Singapore and Ghana on Monday issued their first call for projects under their Article 6 partnership, having set out the procedures for the authorisation of carbon offset projects meant to channel financing towards emissions reduction or removals in the African country.
