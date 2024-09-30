EU releases draft rules to calculate GHG savings from low-carbon fuels, hydrogen
Published 12:06 on September 30, 2024 / Last updated at 12:06 on September 30, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission launched a public consultation Friday on the methodology to calculate the greenhouse gas savings obtained from low-carbon fuels such as hydrogen, taking into account a range of factors such as the carbon intensity of a country’s electricity grid.
The European Commission launched a public consultation Friday on the methodology to calculate the greenhouse gas savings obtained from low-carbon fuels such as hydrogen, taking into account a range of factors such as the carbon intensity of a country’s electricity grid.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.