CFTC: Shift to V25 CCAs extends, traders reduce RGGI exposure
Published 03:00 on September 28, 2024 / Last updated at 03:00 on September 28, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
An ongoing build-up of V25 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings comes at the expense of V24s, while RGGI traders reduce exposure as allowance prices in the secondary market decline from summer peaks, according to this week's data released Friday from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
An ongoing build-up of V25 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings comes at the expense of V24s, while RGGI traders reduce exposure as allowance prices in the secondary market decline from summer peaks, according to this week's data released Friday from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.