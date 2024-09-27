Global consultancy questions rationale of California’s proposed LCFS 15-day rules in restricting low carbon fuel market access
Published 21:08 on September 27, 2024 / Last updated at 21:08 on September 27, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
California ARB’s proposed 15-day notice for its Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) draft rules issued last month disproportionately restricts or constrains market access, a webinar heard Thursday, with expectations for credit prices based on potential adjustments to the regulator's highly anticipated second 15-day notice package.
California ARB’s proposed 15-day notice for its Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) draft rules issued last month disproportionately restricts or constrains market access, a webinar heard Thursday, with expectations for credit prices based on potential adjustments to the regulator's highly anticipated second 15-day notice package.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.