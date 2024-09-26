CWNYC24: Cautious optimism from carbon removal buyers as market hopes for “second wave” of purchases
Published 23:06 on September 26, 2024 / Last updated at 23:06 on September 26, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary
Carbon removal credit suppliers’ increased ambition was met with tempered buying expectations at Climate Week NYC this week, as the market looks forward to a “second wave” of credit purchases.
Carbon removal credit suppliers’ increased ambition was met with tempered buying expectations at Climate Week NYC this week, as the market looks forward to a “second wave” of credit purchases.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.