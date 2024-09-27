US EPA approves additional $1 bln to aid decarbonisation of school buses, but issues remain unresolved
Published 01:38 on September 27, 2024 / Last updated at 01:38 on September 27, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday announced nearly $1 billion in funding to boost the adoption of lower carbon technologies for school buses across the country, amid recommendations from an agency watchdog to address programme eligibility issues.
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday announced nearly $1 billion in funding to boost the adoption of lower carbon technologies for school buses across the country, amid recommendations from an agency watchdog to address programme eligibility issues.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.