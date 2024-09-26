CWNYC24: Airlines eying new Costa Rican ART TREES credits -source
Published 21:44 on September 26, 2024 / Last updated at 21:44 on September 26, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary
Airlines are expressing interest in NGO-brokered Costa Rican ART TREES-certified carbon credits, Carbon Pulse heard from a well-placed source at Climate Week NYC, potentially signalling new supply under the UN CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme.
