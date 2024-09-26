CWNYC24: BRIEFING – Social impact upstages mitigation in New York for ‘VCM 2.0’
Published 21:22 on September 26, 2024 / Last updated at 21:22 on September 26, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Socioeconomic benefits of the voluntary carbon market (VCM) took centre stage in panels at this year's Climate Week NYC, at times edging out mitigation, as VCM advocates seek to restore the industry’s reputation nearly two years after a series of integrity scandals debilitated the market.
