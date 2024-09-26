Wisconsin environmental groups urge California regulator to invalidate company’s carbon credits
Published 21:35 on September 26, 2024 / Last updated at 21:35 on September 26, 2024 / Americas, US, Voluntary
A coalition of environmental organisations has called on California regulator ARB to revoke thousands of carbon credits issued to a Wisconsin-based company, citing repeated environmental violations that allegedly pose a risk to public health and the environment.
