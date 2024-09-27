WCI Markets: WCAs run ahead of CCAs in ARB’s regulatory vacuum

Published 01:37 on September 27, 2024 / Last updated at 01:37 on September 27, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Brandon Mulder / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices in the secondary market traded within a narrow range awaiting regulatory certainty over the week, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) jumped nearly $5, once again running ahead of WCI allowances this year.