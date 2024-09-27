Americas > WCI Markets: WCAs run ahead of CCAs in ARB’s regulatory vacuum

WCI Markets: WCAs run ahead of CCAs in ARB’s regulatory vacuum

Published 01:37 on September 27, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:37 on September 27, 2024  / and /  Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices in the secondary market traded within a narrow range awaiting regulatory certainty over the week, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) jumped nearly $5, once again running ahead of WCI allowances this year.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices in the secondary market traded within a narrow range awaiting regulatory certainty over the week, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) jumped nearly $5, once again running ahead of WCI allowances this year.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.