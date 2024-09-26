Americas > CWNYC24: US CFTC’s voluntary carbon market guidance aims to level the playing field -chair

Published 00:36 on September 26, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:36 on September 26, 2024  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

The US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sought to embed some of the private sector's principles and standardisation for the voluntary carbon market (VCM) into its newly released guidance for trading carbon credit derivative contracts, the commission's chair said in New York on Wednesday.
