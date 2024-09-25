CWNYC24: Global corporations back new initiative for round-the-clock carbon-free electricity
Published 16:20 on September 25, 2024 / Last updated at 16:20 on September 25, 2024 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
Major international companies including Google have joined a new initiative aimed at boosting the use of carbon-free power across the world, in a bid to revolutionise electricity procurement and reduce emissions.
Major international companies including Google have joined a new initiative aimed at boosting the use of carbon-free power across the world, in a bid to revolutionise electricity procurement and reduce emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.