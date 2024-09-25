CWNYC24: New initiative shuns carbon offsets to offer alternative path to decarbonising global fashion
Published 14:54 on September 25, 2024 / Last updated at 14:54 on September 25, 2024 / Mike Szabo / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A new initiative to decarbonise cotton production without the use of carbon offsets was launched Wednesday, in an attempt to transform the global fashion industry's approach to sustainable raw materials.
A new initiative to decarbonise cotton production without the use of carbon offsets was launched Wednesday, in an attempt to transform the global fashion industry's approach to sustainable raw materials.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.