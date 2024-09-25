Offset developer partners with Kenyan business consortium to support carbon markets, scale climate finance
Published 07:07 on September 25, 2024 / Last updated at 07:07 on September 25, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A carbon offset project developer has formed a partnership with a business consortium in Kenya to scale up private sector finance in order to support carbon markets and scale climate finance in the East African nation, the partners announced Wednesday.
A carbon offset project developer has formed a partnership with a business consortium in Kenya to scale up private sector finance in order to support carbon markets and scale climate finance in the East African nation, the partners announced Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.