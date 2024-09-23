CWNYC24: Investors still wary of financing “science projects” in the voluntary carbon market
Published 23:35 on September 23, 2024 / Last updated at 23:35 on September 23, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / International, Voluntary
Institutional investors are wary of financing “science projects” and losing their shirts in a nascent voluntary carbon market (VCM) that has already undergone several transformations, and where the make-or-break risks are still high, experts said during Climate Week NYC on Monday.
Institutional investors are wary of financing “science projects” and losing their shirts in a nascent voluntary carbon market (VCM) that has already undergone several transformations, and where the make-or-break risks are still high, experts said during Climate Week NYC on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.