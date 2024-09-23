RGGI’s proposed updates to cost containment volumes sink credit prices
Published 22:50 on September 23, 2024 / Last updated at 22:50 on September 23, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US
RGGI states issued a notice on Monday with potential plans to almost double Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) permits with a second CCR tier in a new cap trajectory scenario, requesting public feedback to inform final decisions of its Third Program Review.
