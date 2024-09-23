US election results could be “deeply damaging” to IRA programmes -study
Published 23:25 on September 23, 2024 / Last updated at 23:25 on September 23, 2024 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US
Federal and state policymakers, and climate-focused lending institutions must take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) programmes ahead of a potentially hostile administration, according to a report published earlier this month.
Federal and state policymakers, and climate-focused lending institutions must take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) programmes ahead of a potentially hostile administration, according to a report published earlier this month.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.