RGGI Market: RGAs give back week’s gains after proposed programme updates
Published 00:54 on September 24, 2024 / Last updated at 00:54 on September 24, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
RGGI allowance (RGA) prices plummeted 12.4% Monday upon the release of a long-awaited programme review update from market administrator RGGI Inc., which provided modelling of an additional regional cap trajectory scenario and detailed potential expanding of the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR).
