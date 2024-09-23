LATAM Roundup: Ecuador, Bolivia open to carbon markets as business grows in Brazil
Published 09:00 on September 23, 2024 / Last updated at 20:39 on September 20, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Mexico, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Ecuador voted overwhelmingly to legalise carbon markets, Bolivia’s president prepared to accept – and centralise – carbon trading, and Brazil welcomed a slew of high-profile investments in the week ending Sep. 22.
Ecuador voted overwhelmingly to legalise carbon markets, Bolivia’s president prepared to accept – and centralise – carbon trading, and Brazil welcomed a slew of high-profile investments in the week ending Sep. 22.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.