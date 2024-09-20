California’s LCFS changes would create decarbonisation ‘obstacles,’ ethanol producer says
Published 00:53 on September 20, 2024 / Last updated at 00:53 on September 20, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
Ethanol producer POET publicly criticised proposed changes to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) Tuesday when the producer’s senior attorney told a California ARB division chief that the changes would introduce “obstacles” to practical decarbonisation pathways.
Ethanol producer POET publicly criticised proposed changes to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) Tuesday when the producer’s senior attorney told a California ARB division chief that the changes would introduce “obstacles” to practical decarbonisation pathways.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.