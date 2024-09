WCI Markets: CCAs gain ground amidst hushed market activity, wait for programme clarity

Published 02:09 on September 20, 2024 / Last updated at 02:09 on September 20, 2024 / Graham Gibson and Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices increased over the past week amidst a dearth of activity as market participants await a rulemaking package from regulator ARB.