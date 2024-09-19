Trio announces collaboration to build Rwandan Article 6 project pipeline
Published 11:56 on September 19, 2024
Gold Standard and Singapore-based GenZero on Thursday announced they have teamed up with Rwandan government agencies to develop a pipeline of projects in the African country eligible to earn carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
