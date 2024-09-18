Gas companies partner with methane standards setter to trial first deal on certified LNG
Published 13:03 on September 18, 2024 / Last updated at 13:03 on September 18, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
A methane certification organisation has partnered with a US gas producer and an international energy company to pilot an industry-first transaction for certified liquefied natural gas (LNG), they announced on Wednesday.
A methane certification organisation has partnered with a US gas producer and an international energy company to pilot an industry-first transaction for certified liquefied natural gas (LNG), they announced on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.