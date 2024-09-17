DAC developer, non-profit partner to unlock philanthropic funding for burgeoning carbon removals industry
Published 15:00 on September 17, 2024 / Last updated at 15:00 on September 17, 2024 / Americas, Canada, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A major direct air capture (DAC) technology developer has partnered with a non-profit dedicated to supporting the carbon removals industry to harness philanthropic capital, creating a new avenue for individuals and organisations to contribute to removal efforts while receiving tax benefits.
