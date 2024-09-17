Euro Markets: EUAs end 3-day losing streak after early 5-month low amid strong natural gas rally
Published 17:15 on September 17, 2024 / Last updated at 17:26 on September 17, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices set a new five-month low before bouncing sharply on Tuesday and unwinding the last two days of losses, tracking an equally strong gas market as compliance buying interest appeared to provide a floor for prices.
European carbon prices set a new five-month low before bouncing sharply on Tuesday and unwinding the last two days of losses, tracking an equally strong gas market as compliance buying interest appeared to provide a floor for prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.