RGGI Market: RGAs slump 15% as compliance demand recedes

Published 00:23 on September 17, 2024 / Last updated at 00:23 on September 17, 2024 / Graham Gibson and Brandon Mulder / Americas, US

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices plummeted nearly 15% over the past week as strong compliance demand through the summer begins to dry up heading into 'shoulder' season.