Belgian auto workers protests highlight obstacles to zero-emission cars
Published 18:09 on September 16, 2024 / Last updated at 18:09 on September 16, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
Audi employees in Brussels took to the streets on Monday, saying their jobs are being threatened by changes in the auto industry, illustrating the difficulties European car manufacturers face in balancing the shift to electric and ensure a just transition.
