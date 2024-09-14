Americas > CFTC: Financials stick with V25 CCA thesis, RGGI slides into shoulder season

CFTC: Financials stick with V25 CCA thesis, RGGI slides into shoulder season

Published 01:58 on September 14, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:58 on September 14, 2024  / and /  Americas, Canada, US

Financial entities continued to bolster V25 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings, reducing exposure to V24s over the week, while traders tempered RGGI net length as shoulder season weakness set in, according to data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
