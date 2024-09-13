California LCFS takes the spotlight during contentious environmental justice meeting
Published 07:10 on September 13, 2024 / Last updated at 07:10 on September 13, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
Discussions surrounding California’s cap-and-trade programme took a backseat as a joint meeting Thursday between regulator ARB and the Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) focused largely on shortfalls in proposed changes to the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS).
Discussions surrounding California’s cap-and-trade programme took a backseat as a joint meeting Thursday between regulator ARB and the Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) focused largely on shortfalls in proposed changes to the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.