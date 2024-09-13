Soaring summer temperatures push California power sector emissions higher YoY in June, July
Published 06:07 on September 13, 2024 / Last updated at 06:07 on September 13, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
California’s power sector emissions rose above 2023 levels in June and July with a rise in natural gas power generation and a concurrent decline in the share of renewables as the state sweltered under record temperatures.
California’s power sector emissions rose above 2023 levels in June and July with a rise in natural gas power generation and a concurrent decline in the share of renewables as the state sweltered under record temperatures.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.