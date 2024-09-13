BC Premier Eby pledges to scrap province’s carbon tax if Canadian federal mandate is removed
British Columbia Premier David Eby on Thursday announced that his government would end the province’s carbon tax if the Canadian federal government removes its legal requirement for provinces and territories to maintain one.
