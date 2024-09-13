Americas > BC Premier Eby pledges to scrap province’s carbon tax if Canadian federal mandate is removed

BC Premier Eby pledges to scrap province’s carbon tax if Canadian federal mandate is removed

Published 01:49 on September 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:49 on September 13, 2024  /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes

British Columbia Premier David Eby on Thursday announced that his government would end the province’s carbon tax if the Canadian federal government removes its legal requirement for provinces and territories to maintain one.
British Columbia Premier David Eby on Thursday announced that his government would end the province’s carbon tax if the Canadian federal government removes its legal requirement for provinces and territories to maintain one.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.