INTERVIEW: Peruvian response to EU rules opens door to more deforestation, not less

Peruvian legislation passed shortly after the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) has deliberately misconstrued the latter’s due diligence requirements to expand agricultural land titling, thereby encroaching on the Amazon, according to the author of a report on Peruvian land concessions.