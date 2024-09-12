Climate Talks > First talks at EU Parliament environment committee reveal lawmakers’ fears and expectations

First talks at EU Parliament environment committee reveal lawmakers’ fears and expectations

Published 20:36 on September 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 20:36 on September 12, 2024  / Emanuela Barbiroglio /  Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS

Lawmakers in the European Parliament's environment committee held their first meeting dedicated to climate policy files on Thursday, possibly setting the tone for discussions lying ahead in the coming five-year mandate.
Lawmakers in the European Parliament's environment committee held their first meeting dedicated to climate policy files on Thursday, possibly setting the tone for discussions lying ahead in the coming five-year mandate.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.