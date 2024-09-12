Europe has likely passed its LNG consumption peak, analysts say
Published 10:34 on September 12, 2024 / Last updated at 10:34 on September 12, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
Demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Europe fell 20% year-on-year in the first half of 2024, after gas consumption dropped to a 10-year low last year, analysts said this week, suggesting the continent’s thirst for the fuel may have already peaked.
