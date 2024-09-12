Japan awards grant to two carbon developers for methane reduction projects in the Philippines
Published 10:59 on September 12, 2024 / Last updated at 10:59 on September 12, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
A Singapore-headquartered biochar company and a Japanese developer specialising in methane reduction projects have been awarded a grant to reduce emissions from rice fields in the Philippines, they said in a joint statement.
