FEATURE: Offshore wind is gaining traction in APAC, but regulatory gaps, supply chain bottlenecks could stifle deployment
Published 06:04 on September 12, 2024 / Last updated at 06:04 on September 12, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, China, Japan, Other APAC, South Korea
The offshore wind industry in the Asia Pacific is displaying significant growth in a patchwork fashion, but missing regulatory frameworks and significant supply chain bottlenecks down the track will require careful planning, according to experts.
The offshore wind industry in the Asia Pacific is displaying significant growth in a patchwork fashion, but missing regulatory frameworks and significant supply chain bottlenecks down the track will require careful planning, according to experts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.