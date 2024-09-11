Yucatan releases guidelines for nature-based carbon project developers
Published 23:55 on September 11, 2024 / Last updated at 23:55 on September 11, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Mexico, Nature-based, Voluntary
Mexico's Yucatan released guidelines Wednesday detailing best practices for developing voluntary carbon market (VCM) projects within the state, placing a heavy emphasis on ensuring that local communities and ejidos are the primary beneficiaries of nature-based projects.
