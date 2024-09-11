Canada’s federal IFM offsets not eligible in provinces with similar compliance-linked protocols
Improved forest management (IFM) offsets through Canadian federal voluntary protocols under construction are not eligible for use in provinces that have similar active protocols, environment ministry officials said in a webinar Tuesday.
