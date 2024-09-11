Canadian economy will fall behind if climate policy uncertainty persists, experts say
Published 00:24 on September 11, 2024 / Last updated at 00:24 on September 11, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Canada, EMEA, International, US
Despite Canada’s portfolio of climate regulations, the ongoing lack of climate finance policy is a risk to the Canadian economy, particularly as other jurisdictions advance on their efforts, experts said on a webinar Tuesday.
Despite Canada’s portfolio of climate regulations, the ongoing lack of climate finance policy is a risk to the Canadian economy, particularly as other jurisdictions advance on their efforts, experts said on a webinar Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.