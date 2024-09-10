Asset management firm funds major reforestation project in Malawi
Published 14:28 on September 10, 2024 / Last updated at 14:29 on September 10, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
An Abu Dhabi-based asset management firm announced Tuesday that it has signed a deal with a Malawi-based reforestation company to plant 6 million indigenous trees and prevent the deforestation of over 4 mln trees in the country.
