Fossil fuel companies face rising lawsuits to compensate for climate damage, misleading adverts -report

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The number of cases filed each year against fossil fuel companies including BP, Shell, and Chevron has nearly tripled since the Paris Agreement, with cases linked to climate damages, misleading advertising, and emissions reduction growing significantly over the period, according to a new report.