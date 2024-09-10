French utility sees depressed EU carbon prices until end 2024

Published 12:09 on September 10, 2024 / Last updated at 12:09 on September 10, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

Healthy renewable and gas power supply in the EU is expected to mute demand for carbon allowances for the rest of the year, as the carbon market waits for updates from the new European Commission to help gauge its level of ambition, according to analysts at Engie.